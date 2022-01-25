Phore Reaches Market Capitalization of $882,012.32 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Phore has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $882,012.32 and approximately $1,703.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003420 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016179 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,002,872 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

