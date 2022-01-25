Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.03). Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 828,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,540. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

