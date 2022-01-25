Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,829,000.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,101 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,094 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 249,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,253,391. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

