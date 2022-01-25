Piper Sandler Increases Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $21.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brilliant Earth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $210,476.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $412,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

