Piper Sandler Increases Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $21.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brilliant Earth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $20.39.
In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $210,476.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950 in the last quarter.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $412,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
