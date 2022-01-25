Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.69.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $171.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pixelworks (PXLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.