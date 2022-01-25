Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAGP. Bank of America upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 498,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2,002.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

