Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 1339625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. raised their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.