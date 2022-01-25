PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.