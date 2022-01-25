PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of ROAD opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

