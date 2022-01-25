PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 783 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 113.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,886,000 after purchasing an additional 510,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Switch by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,325,000 after purchasing an additional 382,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at $258,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Switch stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

