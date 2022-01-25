PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.96. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

