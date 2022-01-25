PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth $2,062,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth $346,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $180.90 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $573.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average is $188.51.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 27.79%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.