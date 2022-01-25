Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.07. Polaris posted earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,700. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $120.94. Polaris has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

