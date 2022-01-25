Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Gap Down to $110.13

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.13, but opened at $102.99. Polaris shares last traded at $106.74, with a volume of 4,637 shares.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 25.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Polaris by 9.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

