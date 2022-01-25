Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY22 guidance at $2.56-2.66 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.560-$2.660 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Premier has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Premier by 131.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 59.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

