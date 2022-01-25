Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.45

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.45 and traded as low as C$115.11. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$117.74, with a volume of 80,685 shares changing hands.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.5935604 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 90.50%.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

