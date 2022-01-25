Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

