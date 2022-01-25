Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lazard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

