Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 551 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of NorthWestern worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 148,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NWE opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

