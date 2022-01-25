Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRA opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.15. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

