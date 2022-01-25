Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,824 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.44 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.