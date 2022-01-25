Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,072 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 34,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1,057.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

CLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

