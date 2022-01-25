Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.18.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 85,790 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Priority Technology by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 224,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Priority Technology by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Priority Technology by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.