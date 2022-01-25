Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $159,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.