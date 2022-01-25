Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC opened at $204.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.