Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 19,200 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 223.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

