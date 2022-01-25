Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $93.42.

