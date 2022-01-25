Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $193.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,700 shares of company stock worth $16,331,656 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

