Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $419,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.07 and a 52-week high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

