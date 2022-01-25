Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.07 and a 12 month high of $82.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

