Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 2,790 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 460.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $534.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $625.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.63. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $359.33 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

