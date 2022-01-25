Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.