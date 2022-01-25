PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce sales of $464.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.70 million and the highest is $484.70 million. PTC reported sales of $429.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $114.63. 862,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,615. PTC has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.14. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

