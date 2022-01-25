Public Mint Market Capitalization Reaches $8.71 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $84,302.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,361,512 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

