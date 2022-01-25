Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.04 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 301.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,110,000 after buying an additional 2,227,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 46.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,115,000 after buying an additional 1,867,148 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of VIAC opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.