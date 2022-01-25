Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.29 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $287.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.89 and its 200 day moving average is $306.63.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.