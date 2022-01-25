Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.36 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

