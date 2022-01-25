Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,645 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

Expedia Group stock opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

