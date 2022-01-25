Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 215,140 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 215,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 57.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

