Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 355,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212,737 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3,068.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 145,580 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.