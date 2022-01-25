Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 730 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in iRobot were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

