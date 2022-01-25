Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

