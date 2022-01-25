Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By William Blair

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Shake Shack stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -130.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $138.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 412.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $3,428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 46.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

