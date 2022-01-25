Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

