Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

KEY stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $752,465. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

