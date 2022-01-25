Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

NYSE:CMA opened at $90.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.19. Comerica has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,684 shares of company stock worth $846,244 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $40,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

