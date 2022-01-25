Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Raised by Analyst

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68. National Bank has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in National Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,562,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in National Bank by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

