Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Increased by Analyst

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

PFBC stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 72.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

