Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Lowered by Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

NYSE KMX opened at $111.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.29. CarMax has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

