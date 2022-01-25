Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2022 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $37.50 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

